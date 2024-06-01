Trees in lakebeds: Boon or bane?

Removal: A solution?

The methods used for planting or removing the plantations can significantly alter aquatic biodiversity. Fishermen from Doddaballapura, who have been fishing in the lakes that form Hesaraghatta lake’s catchment for over four decades, note that fish eggs and other aquatic life forms can remain dormant in the dry lakebed, only to become active when rainwater replenishes the lake. Using heavy machinery, such as excavators, to dig pits for planting saplings or removing plants can disturb the lakebed and destroy the fish eggs.