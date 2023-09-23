Trio held for robbing valuables from home-alone man  

Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a home-alone man by brandishing a dagger in the Jnanabharathi police station limits.
The police recovered a gold chain worth Rs 75,000 and three mobile phones from the three arrested men — Ravi Kumar, Vijay Kumar, and Chirag.
The trio allegedly knocked at the complainant’s home at 12 noon on September 4 and asked for water, the investigating officer said. But soon as the door opened, the men forced their way inside and threatened the resident with a dagger. In his complaint, the home-alone man said one of the suspects tried causing a minor injury to his left arm.
Meanwhile, the others grabbed the valuables in the house and snatched the man’s gold chain. The man told the police that the robbers took pictures of the numbers stored on his mobile phone before leaving and later gave a missed call to his personal number.
The trio allegedly threatened to kill him if he filed a complaint with the police, who filed an FIR under IPC Section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) based on the man’s complaint.