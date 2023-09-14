Two BBMP officers transferred

In a surprise move, the state government on Wednesday transferred two seniors BBMP officers.
The order comes just when the BBMP, which was on standstill mode ever since the new government came to power, was taking off.
While Special Commissioner (Finance) Jairam Raipura has been transferred without a posting, Deepak RL — who was heading the Revenue Department in the BBMP —has been posted as Zonal Commissioner of the West Zone. Revenue and finance are two key departments in the BBMP.
Shivananda Kalakere, Special Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar, Belagavi, has been posted as Special Commissioner (Finance) of the BBMP.
His posting comes at a time when the civic body is preparing to release funds to the contractors, which were put on hold.
In a separate order, the government has also posted Suralkar Vikas Kishore as the Zonal Commissioner of RR Nagar.
With this, the government is posting full-time zonal commissioners for all eight BBMP zones. So far, this post was held as additional charge by special commissioners of the BBMP's various departments.