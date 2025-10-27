<p>Bengaluru: Two police officers attached to the DJ Halli police station here have been suspended following a complaint by a beautician. </p><p>Police inspector Sunil H.B. has been booked on charges of cheating the woman on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her, while assistant sub-inspector of police Prakash faces allegations of demanding sexual favours.</p><p>Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Monday that both officers were placed under suspension after an FIR was registered at the Govindapura police station. The case has been transferred to the Peenya police for further investigation, as the alleged incident took place in an apartment there.</p>.Gang filmed Kolkata woman during rape; Bengaluru police nab 3, kingpin at large.<p>According to the complaint, the victim approached the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) last Friday, alleging that Sunil had taken her contact number under the pretext of helping her in a financial dispute case a year ago. He later began messaging her and gradually befriended her.</p><p>A few days later, he allegedly invited her to his flat at Peenya and later booked a hotel room, where he initiated a physical relationship with her by promising to marry her. He also assured her that he would buy a separate flat for them and help her set up a beauty parlour.</p><p>After a few months, Sunil allegedly began avoiding her, leading her to realise she had been cheated. The woman then filed a complaint against both Sunil and Prakash, accusing the latter of demanding sexual favours separately.</p><p>A senior police officer from Peenya said the duo had been booked under BNS Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), and 75 (1) (sexual harassment). Both accused are currently absconding, and a special team has been formed to trace and detain them.</p>