Two friends die, three injured after car hits barricade on NICE Road

The deceased were identified as Devaraj (32) and Ashok (23), both from Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:43 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 01:43 IST
