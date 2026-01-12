Two friends die, three injured after car hits barricade on NICE Road

<p>Bengaluru: Two people were killed and three others injured after a car crashed into a roadside barricade and overturned near the NICE Road bridge in Varahasandra, south Bengaluru, on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Devaraj (32) and Ashok (23), both from Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district.</p>.<p>The two, who lived in Laggere and worked at a private company, were travelling to Nelamangala with their friends Srinivas, Madan and Mahantesh, police said.</p>.Four killed in accident in Karnataka's Bagalkot.<p>Devaraj, who was allegedly driving at high speed, lost control of the car, causing it to ram into a barricade and overturn. All five occupants were rushed to hospital, where Devaraj and Ashok, who had suffered critical injuries, succumbed, the police said.</p>.<p>Srinivas, Madan and Mahantesh, who were seated in the rear of the car, survived. The vehicle was badly damaged in the impact, police added.</p>