Bengaluru: Two held for peddling drugs worth Rs 5.66 lakh

Bengaluru: The city police arrested two people in separate cases for peddling ganja and methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) worth a combined Rs 5.66 lakh.
In the first case, the DJ Halli police arrested Jeffrey Lorence Johnson, 25, when he was attempting to peddle ganja near Bangargiri Nagar on May 11. The police recovered 10.850 kg of ganja, worth an estimated Rs 4.34 lakh, from him.
Police officials said that Johnson carried the drugs in a bag and was planning to sell it to his customers on a gram basis.
In the second incident, Mohammed Shafiq, 36, was arrested on May 14 by the Pulakeshinagar police for peddling 66 grams of MDMA. The seized drugs were worth Rs 1.32 lakh.
During questioning, Shafiq told the police that he procured the contraband from some Nigerian nationals and then sold it to his customers. Shafiq was arrested near the Banasawadi railway station.
Both the suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on.
Published 17 May 2024, 23:11 IST