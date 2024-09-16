Two officials to identify land for solid waste project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two officers of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) have been entrusted with identifying large parcels of land in four different corners of the city where the government is keen on establishing an integrated plant to process municipal waste.
These officers are required to present the potential places to the seven-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.
While Dr Harish Kumar, CEO of BSWML, has been tasked to identify land on the eastern and northern outskirts of Bengaluru, including Kolar, his subordinate Basavaraj Kabade, Chief General Manager (Technical) of BSWML, is expected to identify places on the western and southern outskirts, including Ramanagara.
The order was issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on September 12.
Early this month, the government approved an Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project, which includes collection and transport of municipal solid waste from households to secondary transfer stations and processing plants, divided into four packages.
The BBMP anticipates the project will shoot up expenditure and has proposed to levy a user fee of Rs 100 per month for the 28 lakh households, and a separate tariff for 5 lakh commercial establishments.
Published 16 September 2024, 03:15 IST