Two women booked after their 'boyfriend' ends life in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital after attempting suicide, passed away on Saturday, according to the police. Two women have been booked in connection with the incident, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of the Ramamurthy Nagar police station jurisdiction. He allegedly took this extreme step on October 3, and his family accused two women from his workplace of being responsible.
Reportedly, Santosh was in a relationship with a woman from his workplace until they parted ways a few months ago. Subsequently, he became close to another woman at the same workplace, which angered his former girlfriend. She scolded him in front of his colleagues.
The family of the deceased informed the police that his former girlfriend frequently called him and pressured him to get married, while the other woman also coerced him into marriage.
A case has been filed against the two women under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.