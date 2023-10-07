Uncharted territory of carpooling in B'luru

Raghu Ramanujam, founder of PoolCircle, the first carpooling service in Bengaluru, says he genuinely believed pooling cars was the best commute method. “PoolCircle ran between 2013 and 2016. The awareness about carpooling was much lower back then. Ola and Uber were well-funded and aggressive with their low-pricing strategies and acquisitions. It was difficult for us to scale up, get funding and expand,” he explains the reasons behind PoolCircle’s closure.