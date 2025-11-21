<p>Bengaluru: A retired army colonel was cheated of Rs 56 lakh after cybercriminals kept him under “digital arrest” for nearly two weeks by impersonating Mumbai police officers.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, on October 27, the 83-year-old Bengaluru resident received a call from someone claiming to be Inspector Sanjay Pishe from Mumbai, who alleged that a SIM card in the colonel’s name had been used to send abusive messages and demanded he travel to Mumbai for an inquiry.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman alleges threat to kidnap minor daughters over husband’s financial dispute.<p>When he said he was unable to travel, the caller passed the phone to a woman posing as a senior officer, Kavitha Poomame, who directed him to speak to another “officer”, Vishwas, over a video call.</p>.<p>Vishwas questioned him, sought his family and bank details, and warned him not to inform anyone, saying he would otherwise be arrested. He was made to give location updates every three hours.</p>.<p>Between October 27 and November 12, the colonel transferred Rs 56.05 lakh after being told the money was needed for “RBI verification”. He was also instructed to liquidate mutual funds and savings on the promise the money would be returned within three days.</p>.<p>When the calls stopped, he approached the police. The Central Cybercrime Police registered a case on November 18 and have begun an investigation.</p>