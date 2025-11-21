Menu
Under digital arrest for two weeks, retired colonel in Bengaluru loses Rs 56 lakh

According to the FIR, on October 27, the 83-year-old Bengaluru resident received a call from someone claiming to be Inspector Sanjay Pishe from Mumbai.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 21:09 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 21:09 IST
