<p>Bengaluru: An unmarked, unmanned aerial vehicle landed on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday, creating panic among residents, officials said on Friday.</p><p>Police said the UAV landed near a house in Palanjogihalli near Doddaballapura around 1.30 pm. Residents panicked as it was an unusual sight.</p><p>The local police were informed.</p><p>"Residents panicked as it was not a regular quad drone, which is usually seen during aerial photography or at weddings or other events," a police officer said.</p>.NIA court sentences man to 10 years of imprisonment in Bengal's LeT recruitment module case.<p>Officials said that prima facie, it was found that the white UAV had a high definition 360-degree camera, but there were no signs or traces of explosives or any other dangerous material.</p>.<p>Since there were electronic components present inside, the UAV has been sent for forensic examination. A case has also been registered, the officer said.</p>.<p>As per protocol, Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were also alerted, police said. Sources in the state intelligence said that the drone could belong to the defence establishment or to students experimenting with technology.</p>