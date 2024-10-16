UP duo from notorious gang arrested for crimes in Bengaluru 

<p>Bengaluru: The arrest of two criminals linked to a notorious Uttar Pradesh-based interstate gang led the Bengaluru police to solve five robbery cases across the city.</p>.<p>The arrested suspects, Jaffer Asgar Ali and Arman Malik, are members of a gang run by the notorious UP-based criminal Faheem, also known as Faheem ‘ATM’.</p>.<p>The Kodigehalli police were investigating two robbery cases that occurred in their jurisdiction in February and April.</p>.<p>In April, three masked suspects threatened a doctor at his home in Sahakar Nagar with a handgun, fleeing with jewellery, expensive watches, and approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash. The connection to Faheem’s gang was first reported by DH in May.</p>.<p>A special police team later discovered that Ali and Malik were being held at central prisons in Visakhapatnam and Chhattisgarh for other robbery cases.</p>.<p>On September 29, the two suspects were brought to Bengaluru on body warrants, and on September 30, they were presented before a local court, which remanded them to 11-day police custody.</p>.Prisoner who escaped from jail found dead in waterbody.<p>During a detailed interrogation, the suspects confessed to involvement in two robberies in Kodigehalli and three additional cases under the Electronics City police station limits. They also disclosed that the stolen goods, including gold ornaments, had been sold at a shop in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar.</p>.<p>On October 4, the police recovered around 1 kg of gold, valued at Rs 70 lakh, from the shop in Mumbai. The suspects also revealed the involvement of three other gang members who remain at large.</p>.<p>On October 10, the two were produced before a Bengaluru court and were remanded to judicial custody. The police are still investigating the source of the firearm used in the robberies, as Faheem is yet to be arrested.</p>