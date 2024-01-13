UPSC aspirant, associate arrested in kidnap case; two absconding

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant and one of his associates were arrested for kidnapping a man at knifepoint and extorting
Rs 7 lakh from him.
Police identified the suspects as Sachin, 27, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar, and Gowri Shankar, 28, from Prakash Nagar.
The complainant was seeking a seat for his daughter to study Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at a college in the city. For this, a friend of the complainant’s daughter told her that he could get her admission for Rs 4 lakh.
In the meantime, the complainant’s daughter got a seat through another person.
The friend who promised a seat to the complainant’s daughter was also acquainted with Sachin. Sachin came to know about the college admission and began demanding the complainant pay up, claiming that he got them the seat.
On January 5, Sachin and three others — two of whom are at large — waylaid the complainant, held him at knifepoint and carjacked him. The victims then took the complainant around the city and managed to extort money from him.
The victim was then dropped off at Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, the police said.
From the suspects, the Rajajinagar police recovered Rs 7 lakh cash, two mobile phones and a knife.
Police said Sachin was a BBA graduate and had recently joined a coaching centre for IAS training. His accomplice, Shankar, was an auto driver. Sachin befriended the other suspects in the gym and plotted the crime, an investigator said.