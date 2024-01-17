Utah woos tourists from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With a steady stream of Bengalureans travelling abroad, particularly to the US, the Utah Office of Tourism is entering the Bengaluru market. Located in the western part of the US, Utah is one of the least explored places by Indian tourists.
Speaking to DH, Zach Fyne, Global Markets Specialist of the Utah Office of Tourism, said that they entered the Indian market only four years ago and revealed that in this short span they have managed to attract about 5% of Utah’s tourists from India. They have decided to extend it to Bengaluru this time considering the higher number of US-travellers in the city.
“Indians are taking to road tripping, skiing and glamping — where camping outdoors is made more accommodative with luxurious setups - things we didn’t really see 10 to 15 years ago,” he said.
Revealing their target group, he added, “Bengaluru is an IT-hub and already has a lot of people who are travelling to the US. We are targeting this group because they might already have travelled to the popular parts of the US.”