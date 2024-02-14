Valentine's Day in Bengaluru: Pocket-friendly, romantic plans for you and your love

Brace up lovers, THE DAY is here! Living in Bengaluru and have still not figured out a plan for the evening? We believe it is better late than never and well, no one has to know about your planning lag.
So, without much ado, let us plan a romantic yet pocket friendly evening for you!
Get sun-kissed
All's well that ends and well and a beautiful sunset is a testimony to that. There is something very romantic about a sunset and the ease of not having to wake up in wee hours makes it even better. Head to Ulsoor Lake, Sankey Tank or even your own terrace and catch a beautiful sunset, eat corn cobs, ice cream and capture the moment in photos that you can cherish forever.
A walk to remember
Head to Cubbon Park or Lalbagh Botanical Garden for a walk to remember. Following a romantic walk, sit on the grass, play slow music and have a cup of tea. To elevate the experience, carry a bento cake with hearts made all over it to give a sweet surprise to your partner.
Get up and dance
Head to a club near you since a lot of them offer free couple entry till a particular time, especially on V-Day. Dance your heart out with your beloved and have an upbeat end to the day.
Star gazing
While not many stars are visible in Bengaluru all thanks to the city lights, if you are a couple that loves to star gaze, head to Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and make the most of the experience at a menial entry fee of Rs 75 per adult.
Open-air cinema
What is better than watching a romantic comedy on the day of love? Watching it under the stars! Head to an open air open air cinema this evening for an experience of a lifetime where you and your partner can lie down on bean bags and enjoy a classic movie. Do not forget to book this one right away since they sell out pretty quick. Carry a blanket for some warmth and cuddles.
What are you still doing here? Go and get your preparations started to make this day a core memory!