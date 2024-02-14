Valentine's Day in Bengaluru: Pocket-friendly, romantic plans for you and your love

A walk to remember

Head to Cubbon Park or Lalbagh Botanical Garden for a walk to remember. Following a romantic walk, sit on the grass, play slow music and have a cup of tea. To elevate the experience, carry a bento cake with hearts made all over it to give a sweet surprise to your partner.

Get up and dance

Head to a club near you since a lot of them offer free couple entry till a particular time, especially on V-Day. Dance your heart out with your beloved and have an upbeat end to the day.

Star gazing

While not many stars are visible in Bengaluru all thanks to the city lights, if you are a couple that loves to star gaze, head to Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and make the most of the experience at a menial entry fee of Rs 75 per adult.

Open-air cinema

What is better than watching a romantic comedy on the day of love? Watching it under the stars! Head to an open air open air cinema this evening for an experience of a lifetime where you and your partner can lie down on bean bags and enjoy a classic movie. Do not forget to book this one right away since they sell out pretty quick. Carry a blanket for some warmth and cuddles.

What are you still doing here? Go and get your preparations started to make this day a core memory!