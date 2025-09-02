<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s plan to build an international flower market on five acres of GKVK land, shifting traders from K R Market, faces stiff opposition from vendors and residents.</p>.<p>The project requires felling 942 trees on the campus, sparking protests from residents and environmentalists.</p>.<p>"GKVK has long been a green lung for this part of the world. Cutting down over 900 trees for the sake of a flower market or anything else is not acceptable. Is the government even aware of the impact of this kind of tree felling?" questioned Sudhir S, a resident of Judicial Layout.</p>.Residents of Banashankari protest against Lingadheeranahalli waste plant.<p>Professors at the University of Agricultural Sciences echoed similar concerns.</p>.<p>"The GKVK campus is known for its biodiversity. All this land is used for research. If we lose five acres and 942 trees for this new project, it will have a negative impact on our ongoing and future research projects. Also, there are chances of us losing several precious tree species," a professor and environmentalist told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The 942 trees identified for felling include silver oaks, cashew plants, coconut trees, and five varieties of mango trees, all between seven and 10 years old.</p>.<p>GM Diwakar, president of the KR Market Flower Merchants' Association, called the new market "a disaster from the start".</p>.<p>"The government is already trying their luck with the Chikkaballapura APMC, and it is not working in its favour. This new market at GKVK will again be very close to the Chikkaballapura APMC. It is located in a corner of the city and is unlikely to draw any crowds. KR Market has its location working in its favour. It is centrally located and well-connected. The move is unscientific and we will go to court against the decision," he said.</p>.<p>About 136 flower vendors and 96 garland vendors are set to be shifted to the new market.</p>.<p>"Instead of building a whole new market for vendors within the market, the government must make an effort to facilitate the vendors who set up shop on the footpaths and roads outside the market. That will even solve the traffic problem in the area," he added.</p>