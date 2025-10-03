Senior journalist T J S George passes away

<p>Eminent journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T J S George, passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 97.</p><p>A Padma Bhushan awardee, TJS was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm. </p><p>He was the Editorial Advisor of <em>The New Indian Express</em> and earned fame for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until 2022, continuing till the age of 94, reflecting his total commitment to 'journalism of courage'.</p><p>Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru.</p><p>He is survived by his children, Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil. American TV journalist Raj Mathai is his nephew.<br><br>Karnataka Chief Minister condoled TJS' demise in a post on social media. </p>.<p>"Saddened by the passing of veteran journalist, editor & author T J S George. With his sharp pen and uncompromising voice, he enriched Indian journalism for over six decades. He was a true public intellectual who made readers think, question and engage. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers," Siddaramaiah posted on X.</p><p><a href="https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/1974100555946721295/photo/1"><br></a>In 2011, the Central government honoured TJS with the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contributions to literature and journalism.</p><p>TJS has authored several books, including 'The First Refuge of Scoundrels: Politics in Modern India (2003), 'M.S.: A Life in Music', a biography on famed Carnatic musician M S Subbulakshmi, 'Lessons in Journalism – The Story of Pothan Joseph' </p><p>He has also served as Asian Institute of Journalism's chairman. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>