Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Best of 2025: Top gaming Android apps on Google Play Store

Leading the chart is the CookieRun India: Running Game. It has garnered top honours in two categories, including best game and best pick up and play.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Best Android gaming app: CookieRun India- Running Game

CookieRun India- Running Game on Google Play Store.

CookieRun India- Running Game on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best multi-device game: Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm on Google Play Store.

Disney Speedstorm on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best multiplayer Android gaming app: 8 Pool Fever: Billiards Arena

8 Pool Fever: Billiards Arena on Google Play Store.

8 Pool Fever: Billiards Arena on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best pick up and play Android gaming app: CookieRun India: Running Game

CookieRun India: Running Game on Google Play Store.

CookieRun India: Running Game on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best Indie Android gaming app: Kamla - Horror Exorcism Escape

Kamla - Horror Exorcism Escape on Google Play Store.

Kamla - Horror Exorcism Escape on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best story-based Android game: Prince of Persia: Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: Lost Crown on Google Play Store.

Prince of Persia: Lost Crown on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best made in India Android game: Real Cricket Swipe

Real Cricket Swipe on Google Play Store.

Real Cricket Swipe on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best Ongoing Android game: Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX on Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best Play Pass Android game: DREDGE

DREDGE on Google Play Store.

DREDGE on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Whiteout Survival

Whiteout Survival on Google Play Store.

Whiteout Survival on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 13:33 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGooglegamingDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphonegaming phoneAndroid Apps

Follow us on :

Follow Us