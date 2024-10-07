Watch | Leopard leaps onto tourist safari bus at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park
A video of the thrilling moment which has now gone viral on social media platforms showed the animal not only trying to climb up, but also peeking at the terrified passengers through the window of the vehicle.
Come, let's meet face-to-face. 🐆 A leopard at Bannerghatta National Park recently jumped onto the window of a jungle safari bus, creating a moment of both awe and fear for the passengers inside. The wild cat’s sudden appearance startled everyone, as it leaped onto the bus… pic.twitter.com/YqDI265CS2