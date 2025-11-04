Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Video of men filming tiger cubs in BRT Tiger Reserve sparks outrage

Kallahalli said the incident raises doubts about the mother’s safety, noting that tigresses rarely leave cubs that young.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 20:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 20:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaBRT Tiger Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us