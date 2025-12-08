Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Vintage car rally unites all in fight against drugs in Bengaluru

The rally was flagged off by Home Minister G Parameshwara and attended by MA Saleem, Karnataka DG&IGP, and other senior officials.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 19:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDrugsVintage cars

Follow us on :

Follow Us