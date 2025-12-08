Vintage car rally unites all in fight against drugs in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru’s streets saw a unique collaboration between law enforcement and heritage enthusiasts on Sunday, as a vintage car rally was flagged off from the Vidhana Soudha to raise awareness about the 'War Against Drug Abuse and Peddling'.</p>.<p>Hosted by the Bengaluru city police and organised with the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI), the event brought together vintage car owners, public health advocates, and community leaders in a unified drive for a drug-free Karnataka.</p>.'We are here, we are queer': Bengaluru Pride march witnesses diverse participation.<p>The rally was flagged off by Home Minister G Parameshwara and attended by MA Saleem, Karnataka DG&IGP, and other senior officials.</p>.<p>Parameshwara reiterated the government’s commitment to making Karnataka drug-free. “Drug abuse is spreading rapidly worldwide, not just in India or Bengaluru. I don’t know who promotes this; they are not human beings,” he said.</p>.<p>He revealed that drugs worth over Rs 300 crore have been confiscated in the last two years and thousands of offenders apprehended. He urged the younger generation “not to use, promote, or encourage drugs", warning that peddlers are increasingly targeting schools by giving free samples before fostering addiction.</p>.<p>“We are very vigilant in the city. We will not spare anyone involved in peddling,” Parameshwara added, noting that some foreign students caught in drug-related activities have been deported.</p>.<p>The rally, combining heritage and advocacy, traversed key city roads, including Ambedkar Veedhi, MG Road, Brigade Road and Vittal Mallya Road, culminating on Mysuru Road.</p>.<p>Public awareness programmes were conducted along the route, including at the MG Road metro station and RV Engineering College, to sensitise citizens, especially youth, about the devastating impact of substance abuse.</p>