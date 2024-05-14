Visa curbs on Indian students unlikely to affect Bengaluru aspirants  

Bengaluru: City students aspiring to study abroad remain largely unaffected by the recent student visa restrictions imposed by several countries, according to an official of an education consultancy.

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have implemented stricter policies, limited the number of international students, or made it harder for Indians to get visas. This means securing a visa will be more competitive.

However, the regional manager of the consultancy, who didn’t want to be named, told DH that Bengaluru students are largely unaffected due to their calibre and genuine intent.