Want to shoot films in Namma Metro facility? Pay Rs 6 lakh deposit

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has introduced updated guidelines for film shooting within the metro premises and on rolling stocks (trains).
Filmmakers are now required to pay a licence fee of Rs 50,000 per hour, with a daily maximum capped at Rs 6 lakh. Prior to public release, filmmakers must obtain the BMRCL's consent by presenting the final film output.
The application process involves submitting a request for shooting 30 days in advance for Indian nationals and 60 days for foreign nationals, accompanied by a detailed script.
The script, locations, and programmes are scrutinised for potential disturbances to safety, normal operation of trains, and passenger safety.
Once approved, a security deposit of Rs 6 lakh in the form of a demand draft or banker's cheque must be paid to the BMRCL. Aside from the licence fee, a hire charge of Rs 20,000 per hour is also established for the use of rolling stocks, which can also be arranged during regular use.
Academic purposes
For academic purposes, students who want to shoot will incur a nominal fee of Rs 5,000. Kannada films benefit from a 25% reduction in the suggested fee schedule.