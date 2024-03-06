Water-related issues: BBMP sets up control rooms, appoints nodal officer

Bengaluru: With an aim to address the water shortage in the city, the BBMP has set up a control room at its head office and appointed a nodal officer to address the problems.
While residents of the 110 villages in the city's periphery can contact the BBMP on the helpline 1533 to raise complaints about water shortage, residents of the other wards in the core areas can dial 1916.
That apart, acknowledging that the 110 villages are the worst affected since they do not have an operational Cauvery water connection, a dedicated nodal officer has been assigned to each of the 35 wards that fall under the 110 villages.
(Published 05 March 2024, 21:06 IST)