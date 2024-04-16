Water tanker mows down bike, auto driver on pillion killed

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old pillion rider of a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a private water tanker in the city’s western part in the early hours of Monday.
Kamakshipalyam traffic police identified the victim as Harish R, an auto-rickshaw driver, who was returning home from dinner with the rider, his friend Suchit, around 2 am. Police said the accident took place near a clothing store on Tunga Nagar Main Road, about 150 metres away from the apartment they lived in.
Police said CCTV footage showed a speeding water tanker colliding with the two-wheeler, dragging Harish, who had fallen off the bike, for several metres.
“The driver sped away, so this is a hit-and-run case. After driving some distance, he abandoned the vehicle and fled. We have seized the vehicle, contacted the owner, and learnt that the driver had not informed the tanker owner of the accident,” a senior officer said.
Harish, severely injured in the crash, was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Suchit has been admitted to Victoria Hospital with an injury to his forehead.
The officer said the bike, KA 11 EC 8926, was registered in someone else’s name. Police are checking if Suchit bought the bike or had borrowed it.
“Neither the tanker nor the motorcycle had valid insurance documents. We are also investigating a drunk driving angle,” the officer added.
A case has been registered against Suchit, the absconding tanker driver, and the motorcycle owner.
(Published 15 April 2024, 22:05 IST)