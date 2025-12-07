Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'We are here, we are queer': Bengaluru Pride march witnesses diverse participation

Bengaluru Pride has always carried an undercurrent of defiance, but this year the dominant note was something else, a kind of ecstatic, unfiltered belonging.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo/Venkatesh R</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo/Venkatesh R

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo/Venkatesh R</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo/Venkatesh R

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 16:52 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaPride March

Follow us on :

Follow Us