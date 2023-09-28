What caused the unprecedented traffic jam in Bengaluru?

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth, who personally monitored the situation at the ORR, gave four reasons for another low for Bengaluru's bad traffic:

1) Traffic was two times the normal. The usual vehicle count on Wednesdays is 1.5 to 2 lakh. It was 3.5 lakh today (September 27) as of 7.30 pm.

"The ORR stretch from Marathahalli to Silk Board Junction usually sees 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh vehicles on Wednesdays. That number shot up to 3.59 lakh as of 7.30 pm. It will go up even higher towards the night."

According to Anucheth, because of Tuesday's bandh, a lot of employees have come back to work and tried to exit at the same time. The upcoming long weekend only added to the problem. "Lots of people are leaving Bengaluru," he added.