What content creators should watch out for

Nivedith G is a long-time content creator. He says influencers who make awareness videos are at a greater risk of attracting legal trouble. He advises them to do it out of conviction and not for instant fame. “Take the influencer who questioned the high sugar content in a nutrition drink. The brand sued him. He took down the video citing he didn’t have resources to fight the case,” he shares. Months later, the brand reduced the sugar content.