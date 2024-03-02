What it takes to get Bengaluru moving

I was let out, but my conscience had to live with the sound of that man’s scream, the strange softness of his body under my wheel, the feeling of the lathi against the back of my thigh and lower back. Worst of all, I had come to terms with a senior policeman saying that he would book me for other crimes and let me rot in prison. His nonchalant delivery made me feel uncertain about what happens in these places because of these men.