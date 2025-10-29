<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Plays, quiz and comedy shows</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Pravara Theatre is staging ‘Annana Nenapu’, an adaptation of Poornachandra Tejaswi’s book of the same name. The docu-play will feature important chapters from the book, which is a memoir on his father, Jnanpith laureate Kuvempu. On November 1, 7 pm at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli.</p>.<p class="bodytext">B M Giriraj’s stage adaptation of ‘Nanna Tejaswi’, a memoir by Rajeshwari Tejaswi, will be staged at Dr C Ashwath Kala Bhavana, Basavanagudi, on November 2, 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Moor Jana’, a crowdwork comedy show featuring comedians Nithin Kamath, Harman Preet Singh and Ganesh Kashyap will be held on November 2, 2 pm and 4 pm at Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Calm Your Wits, a city-based quizzing collective is organising Namma Bengaluru Quiz about the city’s quirks, charm and culture. On November 1, <br />7 pm at Underline Centre, Domlur. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thejaswi Udupa will host ‘Sutta Mutta Gotta’, a quiz on Karnataka and Kannada, on November 1 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Music and jamming </span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Unheard, a music community is organising ‘Addhoori’, an open mic and jamming session, on November 1, 4 pm at Just BLR, Brigade Road. Another jamming evening at Toca, Brigade Road featuring singer Pavan Bhat is also scheduled at 4 pm. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At Indian Craft Brewery in Nagavara, homegrown music band, Barfi, will perform a Rajyotsava special, 8 pm onwards on November 1. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Silaa: The Garden Cafe in Malleshwaram is hosting two Kannada <br />jamming sessions on November 1 at 12 noon and 4 pm. </p>.Bengaluru’s heritage sweet shops serve up slice of nostalgia.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Food popups</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Along with the jamming sessions, Silaa is also organising a Rajyotsava banana leaf lunch on November 1. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Filter Coffee is organising a Karnataka Rajyotsava Special Festival Meal at their outlets across the city — Kalyan Nagar, Indiranagar, Brookefield and Koramangala. The menu includes delicacies from across the state: holige, goli baje, batani gashi, shenga pudi, southekayi huli and bele rasam. On November 1 at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm. The meal is priced at Rs 599, online reservation is mandatory. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Maravanthe in Indiranagar is hosting a food festival to celebrate the occasion. Called ‘The Grand Oota’, it will feature a vegetarian thali with Karnataka’s ‘iconic dishes’. The thali starts at Rs 599. They are also <br />offering coastal meat delicacies at extra cost. </p>.<p class="CrossHead Rag">Two-day festival</p>.<p class="bodytext">BIC is hosting a two-day festival, ‘Krishna to Kaveri: Celebrating the confluences of Karnataka’, this weekend. Events include classical and <br />folk music performances, a tribute to Jnanpith laureate Da Ra Bendre, a talk about the journey of Kannada cinema’s transformation between <br />1974 and 1975, sessions for children, a Kannada language crash-course, and a wildlife photo exhibition. Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.<br /> org for details.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em><span class="bold"><strong>Register/ book tickets online for all the events.</strong></span></em></span></p>