Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Where do Bengaluru’s seized drugs go?

“When we come across any drugs — both natural and synthetic — we seize them and keep them with us,” explained a high-ranking police officer.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 00:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 00:41 IST
BengaluruCrimeDrugsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us