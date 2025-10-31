Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Who’s he to say no?' D K Shivakumar slams Tejasvi Surya for opposing tunnel road project

The Bengaluru Development Minister said the government was committed to expediting Namma Metro projects to support public transport users.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 22:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 22:51 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaD K ShivakumarTejasvi Surya

Follow us on :

Follow Us