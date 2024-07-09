Withdraw Sadashivanagar mini market redevelopment, urges MLA

Bengaluru: Former minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday urged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to withdraw the proposal of re-developing the Sadashivanagar mini market by engaging a private builder under a 60-year lease.
"Civic Amenities (CA) are the facilities and essential services provided by the government bodies and city municipal corporations to serve the community's needs and enhance residents' quality of life. The current leasing proposal defeats this purpose. Please withdraw it," the MLA said.
The mini market comes under Narayan's assembly constituency.
DH on Monday reported on the residents’ opposition to the BDA's plan to privatise about 969 square metres of prime land in return for just Rs 44.36 lakh annual revenue.
The Sadashivanagar Residents' Welfare Association has also floated a petition online, calling for community consultation in redevelopment of the BDA mini market.
The petition has received about 310 signatories. The association wants the public space to be utilised as a sports complex or cultural hub instead of exploiting it commercially.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:58 IST