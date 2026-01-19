Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman, 8-year-old son on way to school mowed down by college bus in Bengaluru's Viveknagar

Driver abandons bus and flees from scene; Ashoknagar traffic police seize the bus
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 05:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 05:32 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us