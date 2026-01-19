<p>In a heart-wrenching incident on Monday morning, a 37-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were killed on the spot after being mowed down by a private college bus on Viveknagar Main Road in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The victims have been identified as Sangeetha and her son Parth, residents of Ejipura. The tragedy occurred around 7.15 am while they were on their way to Army Public School, where Sangeetha was employed, and Parth was a student.</p>.Bengaluru: Two women killed in road accident on NICE Road.<p>According to a senior police officer, the accident took place when Sangeetha was attempting to cross the busy Viveknagar Main Road to drop her son off at school. A private college bus struck them with such force that both succumbed to their injuries instantly.</p><p>Following the accident, the bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The Ashoknagar traffic police seized the college bus and are on the lookout for the driver. The bodies have been shifted to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem.</p>