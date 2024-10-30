Woman accuses hubby of black magic practices, claims he tried to sacrifice their son

<p>Bengaluru: A woman has accused her husband of black magic practices and an alleged attempt to sacrifice their son, urging Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda to take action.</p>.<p>Vanajakshi, a KR Puram resident, claimed her husband, Sadam, also known as Aadhi Eshwar, pressured her to convert to Islam with the assistance of an associate, Langda Nayaz.</p>.<p>In her complaint, Vanajakshi stated, “After the birth of our son, Karan Raj, on July 15, 2021, Sadam’s harmful intentions intensified. He has repeatedly threatened to sacrifice my son in a black magic ritual called 'kutti puja'."</p>.Four-year-old killed by aunt, 'tantrik' performing 'black magic' in Bareilly.<p>Vanajakshi said that Sadam and Nayaz attempted to abduct her son near her Tumakuru residence on September 13. She managed to flee with her child after bystanders intervened, but continuous threats have since forced her family into hiding.</p>.<p>She further alleged that the KR Puram police refused to register her complaint.</p>.<p>Responding to the claim, a senior police officer stated, “Since she recently moved to KR Puram, if a complaint is filed, it will be accepted and transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction.”</p>