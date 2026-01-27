<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old married woman died by suicide at her home in southern Bengaluru on Sunday, allegedly due to repeated monetary demands from her husband.</p>.<p>Keerthisri’s parents alleged she was under severe mental distress due to repeated monetary demands from her husband. Unable to bear the continued harassment, she ended her life by hanging at her home in Yediyur, Banashankari, they said.</p>.<p>Keerthisri’s family reportedly spent around Rs 30 lakh on her wedding with Guruprasad, a gym trainer, in 2023.</p>.<p>In December 2025, Guruprasad allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh for house construction, of which Rs 8 lakh was paid. He kept pressuring Keerthisri to arrange the remaining Rs 2 lakh as soon as possible.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint from Keerthisri’s parents, the Banashankari police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Guruprasad and his parents. Further investigations are underway.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.)</span></p>