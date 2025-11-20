<p>Bengaluru: A 46-year-old woman was harassed and threatened with her morphed photographs over a loan of Rs 2,000, officials said.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that the woman from Nehrupuram downloaded the Rup Credit App on November 5 and availed a loan of Rs 2,000. To obtain the loan, she shared her details on the app.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the woman was made to pay Rs 5,734 along with interest. She alleged that the callers further demanded Rs 8,000 and sent her morphed photographs to her phone.</p>.<p>"A probe is underway," the police said.</p>