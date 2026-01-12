Menu
Woman held for attacking home guard during traffic duty in Bengaluru

Police said that around 3 pm on January 9, the victim, Lakshminarasamma, told Dhamini, who was standing on the road next to a BMTC bus stop, that she was obstructing traffic.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:47 IST
