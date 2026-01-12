Woman held for attacking home guard during traffic duty in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested a woman who allegedly attacked a home guard regulating traffic near the KR Puram railway station in eastern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The arrested is Dhamini alias Mohini, 31, of Mahadevapura.</p>.Two friends die, three injured after car hits barricade on NICE Road.<p>Police said that around 3 pm on January 9, the victim, Lakshminarasamma, told Dhamini, who was standing on the road next to a BMTC bus stop, that she was obstructing traffic.</p>.<p>Dhamini then attacked the home guard. The incident was captured on a phone by a passerby and went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Police arrested Dhamini, who was remanded to judicial custody.</p>