JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman kabaddi player in Bengaluru ends life; no death note found

A police officer investigating the case said that Dhanalakshmi is an MCA graduate working with a private company in Kadugodi. She hails from Timmalapura in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 21:58 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A woman kabaddi player was found dead in her Nelamangala residence on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the 25-year-old, Dhanalakshmi, has killed herself. She had been living with her parents in Adarsh Nagar in Arisinakunte, where she was found dead on Wednesday evening. Her father filed a complaint on Thursday morning at the Nelamangala town police station.  A case of unnatural death has been booked.

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural district, said that no death note had been found, but police are investigating to ascertain the reason for Dhanalakshmi’s extreme step. "We have been looking into the case from multiple angles, but nothing has been found yet,” Baladandi said.

A police officer investigating the case said that Dhanalakshmi is an MCA graduate working with a private company in Kadugodi. She hails from Timmalapura in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.

“According to her parents, Dhanalakshmi visited Mysuru to witness the Dasara procession and returned, but nothing unusual was noticed,” the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 21:58 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT