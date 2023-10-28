Woman kabaddi player in Bengaluru ends life; no death note found

Bengaluru: A woman kabaddi player was found dead in her Nelamangala residence on Wednesday.
Police suspect that the 25-year-old, Dhanalakshmi, has killed herself. She had been living with her parents in Adarsh Nagar in Arisinakunte, where she was found dead on Wednesday evening. Her father filed a complaint on Thursday morning at the Nelamangala town police station. A case of unnatural death has been booked.
Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural district, said that no death note had been found, but police are investigating to ascertain the reason for Dhanalakshmi’s extreme step. "We have been looking into the case from multiple angles, but nothing has been found yet,” Baladandi said.
A police officer investigating the case said that Dhanalakshmi is an MCA graduate working with a private company in Kadugodi. She hails from Timmalapura in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.
“According to her parents, Dhanalakshmi visited Mysuru to witness the Dasara procession and returned, but nothing unusual was noticed,” the officer said.