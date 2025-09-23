Woman killed in fall after lorry brushes bike in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A woman was killed in a road accident in Nandini Layout on Monday morning.</p>.<p>Kalpana (38) was riding pillion with her colleague when a lorry brushed against their two-wheeler.</p>.<p>"The lorry touched the bike’s handle, causing the rider to lose control. He fell to the left while the woman fell to the right. Though the lorry did not run over her, the impact exerted pressure on her,” a Rajajinagar traffic police officer said.</p>.Potholed roads in Bengaluru: BJP to block roads across Karnataka in protest.<p>The two were heading to work when the accident occurred. The woman died on the spot, while the rider sustained minor leg injuries.</p>.<p>Kalpana, wife of <span class="italic">Prajavani</span> artist Shashikiran Desai, had reportedly dropped her daughter to school before leaving for work with her colleague.</p>.<p>The lorry driver fled the spot after the accident, but was later traced and taken into custody by the police.</p>