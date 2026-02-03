<p>Bengaluru: The Madanayakanahalli police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman of her gold chain at knifepoint, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>According to the police, Nirmala, 54, from Machohalli was walking at a park near Machohalli forest as part of her daily routine around 4.30 pm on February 2.</p><p>At about 5 pm, the suspect confronted the woman, threatened her with a knife and punched her in the face, leading to her falling down. The suspect then snatched a gold chain, weighing 32 grams and worth around Rs 3.5 lakh, from the woman's neck and ran inside the forest, the FIR said.<br></p>.Bengaluru: 14-yr-old boy falls into open BWSSB chamber, dies.<p>"I cried for help but there was no one around. He was aged between 22 and 25, was lanky and wore a shirt and trousers," Nirmala told the police, as per the FIR. </p><p>The woman then informed her husband, and along with him approached the Madanayakanahalli police with a complaint. </p><p>A case was registered under BNS Section 309 (robbery) and a probe is on, the police said.</p>