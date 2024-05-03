Woman stabbed to death by estranged husband 

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her husband near the Koramangala police station in southeast Bengaluru on Thursday.
Indu, who ran a departmental store in southeast Bengaluru, severed ties with her husband and had been living separately for the past five months.
On Thursday, Indu was at the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband.
Around 3.30 pm, Indu’s husband met her outside the police station as she was coming out. He promised to settle things and asked her to talk things out, but ended up stabbing her instead. Indu was taken to a nearby hospital by passersby, but the doctors declared her dead.
Koramangala police, who have taken up a case based on a complaint from Indu’s mother, filed an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder). They are looking for the husband.