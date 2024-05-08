Woman steals valuables from sister's house in Bengaluru, tries to pass it off as house break-in

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman allegedly stole gold and money from her sister’s house and attempted to pass it off as a house break-in.
She spilled the beans after intense interrogation by the police.
Kengeri police have arrested the suspect, Uma, who works for an auto consultancy. She stole the valuables from her sister’s house located in Kengeri, West Bengaluru.
Uma, who frequented her sister, stole the valuables on April 24 when the family had gone to their village in Tumakuru's Huliyurdurga for a festival.
Uma had asked a relative to sleep at their house until they returned as there were valuables at home. When he entered the house on the night of April 24, he found chilli powder scattered across the kitchen floor and boxes torn open.
A complaint was registered at the Kengeri police station. Police questioned the neighbours, but they were not of much help. They did not find anything on the CCTV cameras around the house, too.
"We learnt that the door was locked when the relative entered the house. We did not find fingerprints at the crime scene while searching for spot evidence. From this, we understood that someone known to the family has committed the crime,” an investigating officer said.
The complainant mentioned to the police that Uma visited her sister often. Following this lead, the Kengeri police detained Uma and grilled her for two days, but she did not confess.
"However, she eventually broke down. She made a duplicate set of the house keys before the family went to Tumakuru and used it to break in,” the police said.
Police have recovered all the valuables and cash from the suspect. A court has sent Uma to judicial custody.
