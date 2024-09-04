Bengaluru: Women's gang held for stealing expensive silk sarees from store

Bengaluru: Four women were caught red-handed stealing silk sarees from a store in southern Bengaluru’s JP Nagar last month, police said.
The gang allegedly hid the stolen goods under the sarees they wore and attempted to flee.
The arrested were identified as Janaki, Ponnuru Valli, Medha Rajani and Venkateshwaramma. Police suspect the involvement of two more women, currently on the run.
According to the police, on August 25, six women walked into a silk house in JP Nagar, posing as customers.
Four of them distracted the shopkeeper by asking him to show the merchandise, while two others stuffed eight sarees kept on the table under the sarees they wore and fled. The two escaped without being caught.
The other four stuffed 10 more sarees under their clothes and got up to leave. However, the shopkeeper grew suspicious and stopped them to check, uncovering the theft. The shopkeeper called the police, who detained the suspects.
Police investigations showed that the gang had stolen sarees from other silk houses. At least 38 sarees worth Rs 17.5 lakh have been seized from them. A Bengaluru court has remanded the women in judicial custody.
Published 03 September 2024, 23:35 IST