Workshop proposes dementia education in college curriculum

Bengaluru: As part of efforts to sensitise students on the disturbing impact of dementia among elderly persons, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a Bengaluru-based NGO, organised a workshop for heads of educational institutions and departments here on Saturday.
Titled ‘Role of Educational Institutions in Creating Dementia-Friendly Communities’, the workshop had over 35 participants including principals and heads of departments from 18 city-based institutions. The larger goal is to increase awareness of the condition, by reaching students of nursing, psychology, social work, sociology, and allied health.
Shyam Vishwanathan, Secretary of DIA, said the participants called for the inclusion of dementia education in college curricula and acknowledged the vital role students can play in dispelling the stigma associated with the condition.
Dementia is characterised by symptoms like severe memory loss and chronic dependency.
Dr Radha Murthy, President of DIA, noted that there is widespread ignorance and stigma around dementia, resulting in almost 90% of the affected not getting diagnosed. By 2036, the number of Indians diagnosed with the condition is projected to exceed 1.7 crore, she said.
The participants proposed partnerships with DIA to encourage students from different streams to promote dementia care. The workshop was organised at the Centre for Brain Institute, Indian Institute of Science.
DIA is also introducing a ‘Demchamps’ programme where experts will educate the students on elderly care. Interested students can get certified for employment and internship opportunities with DIA.
Published 14 July 2024, 03:09 IST