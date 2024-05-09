World Bank to fund Rs 3,000 cr for Bengaluru’s water management, flood mitigation works

Bengaluru: The World Bank has pledged Rs 3,000 crore to fund water management and flood mitigation initiatives in Bengaluru.
With the Department of Economic Affairs’ (DEA) green signal almost a month ago, the BBMP recently held its first meeting with World Bank representatives to map out the next steps.
Once the agreement is signed, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will split the loan amount, respectively, by Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore.
With the loan amount, the BBMP plans to fortify stormwater drains, particularly in the peripheral areas, by constructing retaining walls along 173 kilometres. They will also be extending the Koramangala valley waterway project to connect with the Dakshina Pinakini River.
Meanwhile, the BWSSB will utilise their allocated funds to create new underground drainage networks and sewage treatment plants (STPs).
While the BWSSB has utilised World Bank funds several times in the past, this is the first experience for the BBMP, which, officials said, will share the Detailed Project Report (DPR) with the World Bank by the month-end.
Besides funds to the two agencies, it is learnt that the World Bank will also fund Karnataka Rs 2,000 crore for flood mitigation, for which the Revenue Department is in touch with the global agency.
In recent years, the frequency and ferocity of flash floods in Bengaluru have spiked dramatically, posing a growing threat to lives and property.
A 2017 study by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers Prof TV Ramachandra, Vinay S, and Bharath H Aithal pinpointed several causes behind Bengaluru's flooding woes. These include shrinking stormwater drains, fragmented lakes, violations in valley zones, and denotification of lakes.
The research paper called for an integrated approach requiring the removal of all blockades, including encroachments and protection of buffer zones along the valley (ensuring no development) that do not require fresh funding, but an intent to ensure Bengaluru is free from flooding.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:38 IST