Yellow alert: Heavy rainfall forecast in Bengaluru until May 13

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until May 13.
A yellow alert indicates that the city will receive heavy rainfall. As per the short-term forecast, the rainfall could be accompanied by gusty winds. The city will receive thunderstorms with lightning on Thursday and Friday, mostly in the evening or night.
The rains will be accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures over the next two days will hover around 34 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Wednesday as well and many parts of the city received torrential rain by evening.
Data recorded by the IMD at 8.30 pm showed that the Bengaluru city observatory recorded 17.99 mm of rainfall and HAL airport
5.2 mm.
The Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Ramanagara recorded 18 mm of rainfall. There was no rainfall at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
As of 9.30 pm, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that Doddabidarakallu received the highest rainfall of 66 mm followed by Nayandahalli (51.50 mm). At least 22 wards in the city received more than 10 mm of rainfall.
While the BBMP’s RR Nagar zone received the heaviest rainfall, Dasarahalli recorded the lowest rainfall.
Owing to the rains, the temperature in the city has remained relatively low.
On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius as against the 38 degrees Celsius recorded at the beginning of the month.
After a dry April, IMD, Bengaluru, has predicted that the city will receive close to normal rainfall during May. Bengaluru usually receives 128.7 mm of rainfall in May.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:26 IST