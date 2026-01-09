<p>Bengaluru: A recent study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has highlighted the benefits of yoga in integrated medicine and addiction treatment.</p>.<p>The study involved 59 participants with opioid use disorder who received yoga along with buprenorphine treatment.</p>.Nimhans to expand capacity with Rs 938 crore projects.<p>They achieved stabilisation 4.4 times faster than those without yoga. Participants also showed improvement in heart rate variability, anxiety, sleep, and pain management.</p>.<p>Participants admitted at NIMHANS practised yoga daily for 45 minutes, including pranayama.</p>.<p>The yoga group recovered in five days, while the control group took nine days.</p>.<p>Most participants were from Bengaluru, with others from across the country.</p>