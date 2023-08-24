Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Youth gets 20 years in jail for raping minor in Bengaluru

A 23-year-old youth of Chamarajanagar taluk had kidnapped the girl, and sexually exploited her, by promising a marriage.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 22:12 IST

A youth was convicted for kidnap and rape on a 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by First Additional District and Sessions Court, in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old youth of Chamarajanagar taluk had kidnapped the girl, and sexually exploited her, by promising a marriage.

The case in this regard was registered at the Women’s police station on September 13, 2021. A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A chargesheet was submitted before the court. As the allegations were proved, judge Nisha Rani announced 20 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine, on Tuesday. She also directed the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, within 30 days.

(Published 23 August 2023, 22:12 IST)
BengaluruCrime

