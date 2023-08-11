YouTuber fined Rs 2,500 for smashing car mirror in viral video

BENGALURU, DHNS: A YouTuber was tracked down and fined Rs 2,500 after he uploaded a video that showed him smashing the side mirror of a cab on in northern Bengaluru three months ago, police said.
The cab driver has been fined Rs 500 for jumping the signal.
The YouTube channel, Mr Crazy Vlogs with over 50,000 subscribers, posted a short-form video on July 27. The video shows the vlogger wearing a colourful balaclava and riding a motorbike on Ballari Road.
The biker takes a right U-turn at the traffic signal towards the airport. At the intersection, a cab on another lane jumps the signal and almost hits the biker.
Determined to punish the driver, the biker follows the cab and smashes its left-side mirror.
After the video went viral, Yelahanka traffic police launched an investigation and determined that it was taken around 1 pm on May 5. They tracked down the biker on August 1 and fined him Rs 2,500 by booking him in five cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.
He has been identified as Mohammed Javeed, 23, a resident of Bharathinagar, Yelahanka.
The cab driver was also traced and fined Rs 500 for jumping the signal. He has been identified as Ravindra T S, of Maragondanahalli, TC Palya, near KR Puram.